News from the Province

Diocese of Columbus Welcomes Institute - New Oratory to Open in October

At the invitation of His Excellency, the Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan, a new oratory of the Institute will be established in the beginning of October at historic St. Leo’s Church in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Rev. Canon David Silvey will serve as the oratory's founding rector, offering the opening Mass on Friday, October 2, at 6:30pm. Bishop Brennan will preach the homily and celebrate Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament after Holy Mass. More information about the subsequent daily Mass schedule will be forthcoming.

The Diocese of Columbus, like the Institute of Christ King, spiritually benefits from having St. Francis de Sales as its holy patron, and with deepest gratitude, the Institute looks forward to this new collaboration for the glory of God and the salvation of souls.