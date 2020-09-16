40 Days of Prayer
Diocese of Columbus Welcomes Institute - New Oratory to Open in October

At the invitation of His Excellency, the Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan, a new oratory of the Institute will be established in the beginning of October at historic St. Leo’s Church in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Rev. Canon David Silvey will serve as the oratory's founding rector, offering the opening Mass on Friday, October 2, at 6:30pm. Bishop Brennan will preach the homily and celebrate Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament after Holy Mass. More information about the subsequent daily Mass schedule will be forthcoming.

 The Diocese of Columbus, like the Institute of Christ King, spiritually benefits from having St. Francis de Sales as its holy patron, and with deepest gratitude, the Institute looks forward to this new collaboration for the glory of God and the salvation of souls.

Our American Apostolates

shrine St. Stanislaus Oratory Milwaukee Saint Patrick's Oratory Green Bay St. Mary's Oratory Wausau St. Joseph Shrine Detroit St. Francis de Sales Oratory St. Louis Holy Family Log Church Cahokia Most Precious Blood of Jesus Parish Pittsburgh St. Mary Oratory Rockford St. Margaret Mary's Oakland Immaculate Heart of Mary Oratory San Jose Sts. Cyril and Methodius Oratory Bridgeport St. Anthony of Padua Oratory West Orange Old St. Patrick Oratory Kansas City St. Gianna Oratory Tucson St. Joseph Church Hammond St. Patrick Parish and Oratory Waterbury St. Francis de Sales Oratory Sulphur St. Leo's Oratory Columbus

 